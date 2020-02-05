Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Lorraine Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Lorraine Bennett Obituary
Violet Lorraine Bennett

Naples - Violet L. Bennett, 100 of Naples, FL passed away on February 2, 2020. Prior to moving to Naples Landmark in 1991, she resided in St. Louis where she met and married her husband, Lenard Bennett in 1942.

Violet was an avid bingo player and played bingo up to the two weeks prior to her passing. She moved to assisted living at American House where she lived for the past four years. We want to thank them and Hope Hospice for the excellent care of Violet in her last days.

She will be missed dearly by her devoted friends, Ethel Figurski, Mike Boutilier, Donna Smith and Scott Barnes.

Services will be private and donations in her memory can be made to Hope Hospice or a . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -