Violet Lorraine Bennett
Naples - Violet L. Bennett, 100 of Naples, FL passed away on February 2, 2020. Prior to moving to Naples Landmark in 1991, she resided in St. Louis where she met and married her husband, Lenard Bennett in 1942.
Violet was an avid bingo player and played bingo up to the two weeks prior to her passing. She moved to assisted living at American House where she lived for the past four years. We want to thank them and Hope Hospice for the excellent care of Violet in her last days.
She will be missed dearly by her devoted friends, Ethel Figurski, Mike Boutilier, Donna Smith and Scott Barnes.
Services will be private and donations in her memory can be made to Hope Hospice or a . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020