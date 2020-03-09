|
Vir K. Sondhi
Born of Barrister Father and Farmer Mother, Vir K. Sondhi on January 29, 1929, and died peacefully on Thursday, March 5 in his home in Naples, FL. Primary schooling in San Diego and Los Angeles schools. Earned his first degree B.A. with Honors at Cambridge in England, subsequently his second and third degrees of B.S. and MBA at UCLA. Major part of his career was in the banking business serving in different countries of the world. Bangkok, London, Germany, Ireland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
Subsequently ran his company called Overseas Capital Corp. which owned a number of companies. Civically active from the very beginning of his career serving on Board of LA Salvation Army & Junior Chamber of (L.A.) Commerce Board Member. In Cleveland, he was appointed by Chief Federal Judge Frank Balliste as Head of School Monitoring Commission and by Chief Federal Judge George White head of State Citizen's Commission for the State of Ohio. Won nationwide United Nations Debating contest in 1953 representing India.
Subsequently served on Cleveland State University Board of Trustees; Cleveland Browns Foundation Board 1971-1972, Cleveland Port Authority and Crime Stopper Board of the Cuyahoga County; was President of Canterbury Golf club in Cleveland, Ohio, and many other organizations.
Married to Genella Grace Kissock of Springfield MO for 60 years. She passed away on April 2017. They had no children but survived by nieces and nephews.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020