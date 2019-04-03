|
|
Virgil Martin Patterson
Naples, FL
Patterson, Virgil Martin age 94
Born August 14, 1924 to Vernon and Vidie Patterson in Spartanburg, SC. Pre-
deceased by his twin
brother Vernon and his sister
Katherine. Survived by his loving children Marty and Gee Gee, his his five grandchildren and his wife Liz.
Virgil was raised in Charlotte, NC and attended Bolles Academy in Florida and Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. During WWII, Virgil joined the US Navy and served in the Pacific. After the war was over, Virgil sailed back with his mates aboard their naval ship and arrived in SF Bay to celebrate victory with the rest of the country. He rode the train home to Charlotte and attended UNC-Chapel Hill. Virgil became a photographer for the Charlotte Observer and witnessed many historical events and personalities firsthand. He took his artistic eye to careers in New Orleans, NYC and ultimately Atlanta where he raised his children.
Virgil always lived life on the bright side of the road, even if the road was bumpy. He was surrounded by a variety of friends throughout his life that were drawn to his "think positive" spirit, his laughter, great story-telling and his love of the Lord.
Late in life Virgil discovered painting and produced many works of art as "Grandpa Moses" that glorified his Savior Jesus Christ. Virgil lived a life of faith in Christ and he has gone on to re-unite with his family in heaven.
"May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live."
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019