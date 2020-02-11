|
|
Virginia B. Corkran
Naples - Virginia Bowman CORKRAN of Naples, Florida died January 31, 2020. She was born in New York City and grew up in Stamford, CT. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Sewell H. CORKRAN Jr., a distinguished veteran and community activist. A graduate of Low-Haywood School in Stamford and Connecticut College, class of '45, Virginia has, throughout her life, been committed to her family, her community, and to the preservation of open space and the environment. In Naples, she has served on the Collier County Audubon board, the Naples Garden Club as legislative Chairman, The Heart of Naples, The League of Women Voters, The Naples Preserve, The Conservancy, and as President of the Olde Naples Association. Virginia helped save the Old Naples Depot, and the Naples Preserve. Together with her husband Sewell, she received the 1998 O.N.A. Citizen of the Year award.
Virginia was also proud to have founded a League of Women Voters in Fargo, ND. In Louisville, KY, she served on the LWV board. She played an early role in establishing the Collier County League of Women Voters. In 1974, Virginia became the first woman elected to the Naples City Council, and was subsequently honored by being named in "Who's Who in America". A strongly concerned citizen and active participant, her goal was always to accomplish something, "to make a difference". Beloved daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Stuart H Bowman of Stamford, CT, she is survived by her son, Sewell H. CORKRAN III, her daughter, Leslie CORKRAN Orloff, three grandchildren: Heather Price Garcia, Spencer and Dillon CORKRAN; and great granddaughter Elizabeth Garcia. Virginia will be buried with her husband Sewell in the family cemetery garden in Darien, CT. A memorial service in Naples will be held in
early June -- details to follow. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to: Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N #21, Naples 34102. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020