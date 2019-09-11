|
|
Virginia C. Morgan
Naples, FL - Virginia C. Morgan passed away in Naples, FL on September 6, 2019. She was married for 70 years to the late John W. Morgan. Born January 5, 1922 to Nathan and Dorothy (Hopkins) Chapin in Somerville, Massachusetts. Virginia was raised in Winchester with her late beloved sister, Marjorie.
Virginia leaves behind her three children, Stephen, Nancy, and Marshall, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A longtime resident of Cincinnati, she had lived in southwest Florida for the past 25 years. An avid golfer and bird watcher, she was also a devoted wife and mother, and loyal friend to many. She leaves behind a passion for chocolate and many family and friends who will miss her humor and love.
Services and burial will be held at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts.
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019