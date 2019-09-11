Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Morgan


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. Morgan Obituary
Virginia C. Morgan

Naples, FL - Virginia C. Morgan passed away in Naples, FL on September 6, 2019. She was married for 70 years to the late John W. Morgan. Born January 5, 1922 to Nathan and Dorothy (Hopkins) Chapin in Somerville, Massachusetts. Virginia was raised in Winchester with her late beloved sister, Marjorie.

Virginia leaves behind her three children, Stephen, Nancy, and Marshall, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A longtime resident of Cincinnati, she had lived in southwest Florida for the past 25 years. An avid golfer and bird watcher, she was also a devoted wife and mother, and loyal friend to many. She leaves behind a passion for chocolate and many family and friends who will miss her humor and love.

Services and burial will be held at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now