Virginia Claire Crepon



Naples, FL



Virginia (Claire) Crepon of Naples, FL. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.



She is survived by her



husband, Donald H. Crepon of Naples, FL., her daughters,



Virginia (Ginny) Harper of Naples, FL., Nancy & Bonnie Harper of Lebanon, CT., a nephew and several nieces.



Claire received her Registered Nursing Degree from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy, NY where she was awarded the prestigious Nightingale Award.



Claire worked as an R.N. for many years in CT., then, after retirement, she volunteered at Naples Community Hospital.



Claire loved Arts and was a member of Ikebana International. She also loved to read, swim, and play cards with many friends. Claire went out of her way to help anyone that needed a friend, a helping hand or just a comforting hug.



Her family is comforted to know she once again rests in her mother's loving arms.



A private interment will be held at a later date in CT.



A special thank you to the staff at the Villa at Terracina Grand, Avow Hospice Care and Assisting Care. Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019