Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Crepon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Claire Crepon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Claire Crepon Obituary
Virginia Claire Crepon

Naples, FL

Virginia (Claire) Crepon of Naples, FL. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.

She is survived by her

husband, Donald H. Crepon of Naples, FL., her daughters,

Virginia (Ginny) Harper of Naples, FL., Nancy & Bonnie Harper of Lebanon, CT., a nephew and several nieces.

Claire received her Registered Nursing Degree from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy, NY where she was awarded the prestigious Nightingale Award.

Claire worked as an R.N. for many years in CT., then, after retirement, she volunteered at Naples Community Hospital.

Claire loved Arts and was a member of Ikebana International. She also loved to read, swim, and play cards with many friends. Claire went out of her way to help anyone that needed a friend, a helping hand or just a comforting hug.

Her family is comforted to know she once again rests in her mother's loving arms.

A private interment will be held at a later date in CT.

A special thank you to the staff at the Villa at Terracina Grand, Avow Hospice Care and Assisting Care.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now