Virginia D. Vitzthum
Virginia D. Vitzthum

Bonita Springs - Virginia D. Vitzthum passed away on July 31, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs. Affectionately known as Ginnie, she will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew her for her kind loving nature, sense of humor, and love of tigers.

She was born in Newark, NJ and was a resident of Belleville, NJ until her retirement; she had lived in Bonita Springs since 1998.

Ginnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick; sisters, Annabelle, Jeanette, Elaine, Dorothy; niece, Lissa DiFrancisco; and nephew, Raymond Banks. Survivors include her nieces, Marilyn Giessen, Janice Benton, Candis Banks, Beth Duncan; and nephews, Gerrit Klop and Thomas Banks.

Services and interment will be at Crest Haven Cemetery in Clifton, NJ at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
