Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Players Club and Spa at Lely
Naples, FL
1959 - 2019
Virginia Dill Obituary
Naples - Virginia (Ginger) Dill, passed away August 3, 2019, at Naples Community Hospital with her husband Dee at her side. Born September 19, 1959, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to Don Charles and Sue Honeycutt Evans of Memphis, TN.

Ginger attended school in Charleston, Missouri, before graduating from high school in Dexter, Missouri and later attended Southeast Missouri University. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dexter. On May 24, 1991, she married William "Dee" Dill of East Prairie, MO. Together they farmed for many years and established Dill Insurance Agency. After moving to Naples, Florida in 2005, she became a licensed Realtor alongside her husband Dee.

Ginger was a woman of many talents. She was often seen operating farm equipment, she enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson, her swamp buggy, and her airboat. She loved to fish and was an avid tennis player. Known by all as one of the most beautiful and sweetest people on earth, she will dearly be missed by family and friends. While battling cancer for the last 10 years, her smile rarely left her face.

Ginger is survived by her loving husband William "Dee" Dill; parents Don & Sue Evans; stepson Brian Dill; grandchildren Hannah (Tyler) Williford, Adam (Taylor) Dill and Mason Dill. Great grandchildren Sadie Claire and Mack Williford, Finley Jane Dill and her beloved cat Pazzo.

A reception in Ginger's honor will be held Saturday August 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Players Club and Spa at Lely in Naples, FL.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to be sent to the , , 12810 USF Magnolia DR, Tampa, FL 33612, or Cancer.org/HopeLodgeTampaDonate 813-490-4700. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019
