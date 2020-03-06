Services
Naples - Virginia Wilson Edelen, of Naples, Florida died on February 27, 2020. Mrs. Edelen was born in Detroit, Michigan,

attended Kingswood School Cranbrook and was a graduate of Michigan State University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She was a case worker for the Michigan Children's Aid Society. She and her husband Richard Brooks Edelen moved to Naples from Toledo, Ohio in 1985. They enjoyed many summers in the North Carolina mountains at Lake Toxaway, N.C. Mr. and Mrs. Edelen were members of The Royal Poinciana Golf Club, Naples. Ginny is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dick, and is survived by their children: Nancy Nutter (Robert) of Lambertville, Michigan, Richard Scott Edelen (Gretchen) of Helena, Montana, Robert Wilson Edelen (Ginny) and four grandchildren: Brian Nutter (Joanna), Julie Nutter Dyment (Bennie), Benjamin Kenneth Edelen (Julie), and Jeffrey Charles Edelen (Helen). The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, Conservancy of Naples, Habitat for Humanity, or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
