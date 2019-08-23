|
|
Virginia Corl Myers of Norfolk, VA and most recently Marco Island, FL is traveling again. On August 13 she gathered up her memories and began her final trip. Waiting, at heaven's gate, to welcome her were her parents, beloved husband Johnny, sons Steve and Michael and grandson Kevin. Virginia (Ginny) was born in Waverly, VA to Clyde and Bertha Corl. She lived there until she married John Myers and moved to Norfolk, VA. They had three children Steven, Joan, and John Michael who blessed them with 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and most recently 2 great-great grandchildren. She delighted in her primary vocation of wife, mother, and grandmother. Virginia found time to work with cub scouts, girl scouts, Moose Club, Relay for Life on Marco, and The Lions Club. John and Virginia owned Myers Electric Company a part time business. In her early years of marriage she kept the books, ordered the supplies, and even helped Johnny wire houses. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and mostly crocheting blankets. Her move to Marco Island opened her up to a whole new world. She precipitated in both of Marco Island's street parades (Christmas Island Style parade, and St Patrick's Day) introducing parade watchers to her sparkly decorated wheelchair and costumes to go with the Parades theme. She will be greatly missed by her friends on Marco Island. Virginia leaves behind to continue her stories, her daughter Joan (Tim) Kenney of Marco Island, FL; daughter-in-law Pat Myers of Norfolk, VA; daughter-in-law Pam (Paul) Langley of Chesapeake, VA; her grandchildren Stephannie (Ernest) Rylie of Corsicana, TX; Andrew (David) Myers and Patrick (Amy) of Norfolk, VA; Jeremy Myers of Suffolk, VA; Sean Myers (Hisako) of Matsuyama ehime, Japan; Shannon (Carl) Will of Ladson, SC; and Tim (Vickie) Kenney of Charleston, SC as well as 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Robin Roth and Dr. Joji Urlanda for 7 years of the finest medical care and all the love and understanding they showed our mom/grandmother and to Vitas Hospice for helping her finish her journey on this earth. Services were held in Norfolk, VA at the Holloman-Brown Funeral Home with final interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019