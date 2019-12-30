|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Phipps Davis
Bonita Springs - Virginia (Ginny) Phipps Davis, age 91, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, in Naples, FL. She was born in Denver, CO, on January 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Amos Phipps. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff.
Ginny grew up in West Virginia and moved to Northwest Florida shortly after marrying Jeff and they raised their family there. She spent 26 years working for the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. She also worked for NASA, Houston; the Navy at Pensacola, Florida, and completed her 32 years of service in Denver, Colorado, with Health and Human Services. Her interests included gardening, reading, painting, and most importantly, her family.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Sandy) Davis of Bonita Springs, FL and Charles Davis of Naples, FL; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette Road, Naples, FL 34109. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Naples Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ginny's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020