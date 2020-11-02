Virginija SorantinoNaples - Naples - Virginija Sorantino of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the age of 67 years old after a long battle with cancer.Virginija was born in Klaipeda, Lithuania on July 26th, 1952. She moved to USA in 2000, where she met her love, Ron Sorantino. They were married since 2002. They did everything together, from working together, buying their first home in Verona Walk together, to traveling the world together.Virginija was very kind, giving and caring. She loved reading, cooking, going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She always put others before herself, always had a beautiful smile on her face and positive attitude. Virginija was a joy to be around and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.The visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4th of November 3-5pm at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Blvd. and the Memorial mass will be held Thursday, 5th of November 10am at St.Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd, Naples, Fl 34113.