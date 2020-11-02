1/1
Virginija Sorantino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginija's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginija Sorantino

Naples - Naples - Virginija Sorantino of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the age of 67 years old after a long battle with cancer.

Virginija was born in Klaipeda, Lithuania on July 26th, 1952. She moved to USA in 2000, where she met her love, Ron Sorantino. They were married since 2002. They did everything together, from working together, buying their first home in Verona Walk together, to traveling the world together.

Virginija was very kind, giving and caring. She loved reading, cooking, going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She always put others before herself, always had a beautiful smile on her face and positive attitude. Virginija was a joy to be around and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4th of November 3-5pm at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Blvd. and the Memorial mass will be held Thursday, 5th of November 10am at St.Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd, Naples, Fl 34113.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naples Funeral Home - Naples

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved