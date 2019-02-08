|
Vito A. Barresi
Naples, FL
Vito A. Barresi passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2019, surrounded by his family in Naples, FL at the age of 90.
Born in Boston, MA May 25, 1928, where he was raised and then married PearlBarresi (nee McGauley)from Chelsea. Vito, nicknamed Willy during those years, owned a plumbing, heating and property restoration business, until he got a 50 cent raise and moved the family to Quincy. He continued to build his future as a respected Real Estate professional, before retiring to Naples, FL in 1988.
Vito was a vibrant man, funny, witty and the bright light in any room he was in. Admirable, loyal and fierce, he was outspoken yet charismatic and was a man that created memorable moments for all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
A proud veteran of WWII, he served as Seaman first class on the USS Roosevelt.
Survived by Pearl Barresi, Daughters Kathleen (Russell MacDonald), Diane, Nancy (Gerard Brosnahan), Donna (Stephen Green) and son Vito. He is also survived by his Sister Anna Calabro, FL and Sister Florence Misite, CA, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one great-great grand daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Vito and Phylis Barresi, Brother Nunzio and Sister-in-law Mary Barresi, Brother-in-law Rocco Misite, and Brother-in-law Nino (Sonny) Calabro.
His final birthday was spent celebrating the night away with his family and friends enjoying music and martini's; something he cherished each evening. Shouldn't we all wish to have a life so full and spirited? Blessed was this world and our family to have had Vito for so long.
Please join us Saturday, February 9th at 1:30 PM for a celebration of his life, Vito's way, sharing memories, stories, a little happy hour snack and a martini on him, at The Carlisle-Naples (his favorite Naples home). 6945 Carlisle Court Naples, FL 34109 ( main entrance off Airport Pulling Road located North of Pine Ridge and South of Orange Blossom Road).
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019