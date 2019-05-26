|
Vivian Alexa Lytle
Napels, FL
On Monday May 13,2019 Vivian Alexa Lytle went home to be with the Lord at 98 years of age. Vivian is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Vivian rejoins her dearly loved James, husband of 77 years. She enjoyed cultivating her garden, cooking delicious meals, spending time with her family and being a member of Trinity by the Cove for 50 years. She gave generously, spoke articulately, kept her house methodically, laughed readily and welcomed guests in her home constantly. Throughout her years and into her very last days she set the standard for impeccable style and unending poise. She lived a life devoted to her family. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, selfless love, and the true elegance of a pure heart.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 26, 2019