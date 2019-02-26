|
|
W. Gregory Camp
Naples, FL
William Gregory (Greg) Camp, 69, passed away on February 22, 2019, at his home in Naples, FL, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Oil City on January 18, 1950, Greg was the third child of the late William R. and Marian B. (Mame) Hunt Camp.
He graduated from Venango
Christian High School in 1967. He received a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education and a Master's degree in Exercise Kinesiology, both from Slippery Rock University.
He was married on May 29, 1976, to the former Sharon Stovich of Portage, PA. They had 42 years and four children together.
Greg had a long and varied career, including time as an Oil City firefighter, oil lease professional, life insurance agent, mason and carpenter until he began his career in wellness - long before the term came into vogue. He worked at the Oil City Hospital as the Director of Wellness and opened his own fitness facility, Fitness Plus, in 1978.
In 1986, Greg and his family moved to Florida and, after a short time, settled in Naples. There, he was the Director of Wellness for Naples Community Hospital and, later,
Director of Wellness for Lee Memorial Health System. He was considered an expert in his field both locally and statewide, having served as the President of The American College of Sports Medicine. He left his mark on the Naples community, designing and building two state-of-the-art fitness facilities for NCH. He also served as a professional mentor to many. Greg retired in 2012.
Greg called being a Dad the achievement of his life, a fact he demonstrated with his one and only tattoo - the Chinese symbol for father. In addition to his wife, Sharon, Greg is survived by four children and their partners, Ben Camp and Jamie Rabuano, Brent and Mandy Camp, Jacob and Nicole Camp, and Kyleigh Camp and Matt Lesson, all of Naples, FL. He was also Papa/Happy to eight grandchildren who brought him tremendous joy - Jaedyn, Kyler, Alexa, Ty, Ryder, Adam, Abigail and Kinsley.
He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Jim and Kathy Camp of Erie, PA; Marcia Camp of Oil City; Karen and Ted Niederriter of Ft. Myers, FL; Roberta and Greg Faller of Fryburg, PA; Bob Camp of Oil City; Mary and John Brown of Naples, FL and Martha Camp of Naples, FL. He is also
survived by brother-in-law Rob Winger of Lewisville, TX, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Camp and sister, Peggy Camp Winger.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the
Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, FL, on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. (Due to renovations, mass will be held in the auditorium at the rear of the church property.) Interment will follow in the St. John's cremation cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Legacy Options in Naples, FL. You may leave an online condolence at www.legacyoptionsllc.com.
Throughout his life, Greg was an avid reader. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in his name to the Collier County Public Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019