|
|
Waldene (Dene) Sago
Meridian, MS
Waldene (Dene) Sago age 96 of Meridian, MS, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan and Naples, Fl passed away Wed. May 22, 2019 at Diversicare. Mrs. Sago was born on April 17, 1923 in Kemper County to Felton and Ada Hasty Anderson. She is survived by her niece, Glenda Sue (Joe) Jackson and nephew Kent Anderson of Preston, four great nieces, one great nephew and numerous other nieces and nephews, two step grandsons and two special friends John and Eileen of Naples, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael Sago, sister Agatha Neal, brother H. G. Anderson and stepson Roger Sago. In keeping with Mrs. Sago's wishes there will be no services. She asked instead you remember her by these words; When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free Miss me a little - but not for long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love we once shared-miss me-but let me go. For this is a journey we all take, and each must go alone. It's all part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, miss me-but let me go.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 31 to June 2, 2019