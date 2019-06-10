Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Marco Island Cemetery
Walt Lasek Obituary
Walt Lasek passed away suddenly June 3rd, 2019. He was born March 20th, 1955 and graduated from Steinert High School in Hamilton Township, NJ. He attended Trenton State and Mercer County Community Colleges. He owned and ran the family business at Woodlawn Swim Club in Hamilton Twp, NJ. Walt was a self-employed subcontractor for the United States Post Office for most of his life. Walt moved to Marco Island with his family in 2000. Lasek is survived by his son's Eric (Ft Myers, FL) and Walter Lasek Jr. (Dunedin, FL) sister and brother in-law Ann and Pier Cipriani, sister and brother in-law Louise and Bruce Huttner and many nieces and nephews. Sports played a big role in Walt's life, from participating in a variety of activities, to being a devoted fan of many different teams and athletes. Walt was a very passionate tennis player and an aspiring USPTA professional tennis instructor. Music was also a big part of Walt's personality; he was an avid fan of rock n' roll and a hardcore Who fan. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, June 12th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Fuller's Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112. There will be a grave side mass at the Marco Island Cemetery on June 13th at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Walt's memory to the USTA Foundation. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from June 10 to June 11, 2019
