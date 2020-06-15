Walter Bernard Sinnott
Naples, FL - On Friday, June 12, 2020, Walter Bernard Sinnott died peacefully in Naples, Florida. Walter suffered from complications from several surgeries over the past 6 months. He was 89 years old.
Walter was born on December 6, 1930, the only child of the late Rose and Walter J. Sinnott of Harrison, NY, where he also resided until 1999. Thereafter, he was a resident of Naples and part time resident of Rye Brook, NY until 2017. Walter's first wife and mother of his 4 sons, Eileen, died in October 2000.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Patricia McDermott Sinnott of Naples and four sons: Paul (and wife Pam) of Agoura Hills, CA, David of Brookfield, CT, Steven (and wife Helen) of Erwin, NC, and Mark (and wife Tana) of Sammamish, WA, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by Patricia's five children, their spouses and her eleven grandchildren. Also surviving are many cousins in New York, Connecticut and Texas.
After graduating from Harrison High School in 1948, Walter attended The Cooper Union School of Engineering, at that time a tuition-free, scholarship college in New York City. In 1952, he earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering, and also received a direct commission as an officer in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he served in Texas, Illinois and France. In 1956, Walter received a Master of Civil Engineering from New York University.
In 1953 Walter joined Hazen and Sawyer, a small and relatively new consulting engineering firm in New York City. The firm specialized in environmental engineering, primarily in water supply and treatment and in industrial and municipal water wastewater treatment. The privately held firm has grown from a staff of less than 10 to more than 1,000 throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Walter spent his entire career at Hazen and Sawyer where he was partner, president and chairman of the board before he retired in 1998. He continued to work part time for a number of years after retirement.
Walter was licensed to practice engineering in more than a dozen states and was an active member of many national and local engineering societies including the American Water Works Association, Water Environmental Federation, American Society of Civil Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, Westchester Water Conference and both the New York branch and the national American Council of Engineering Companies. For the latter, he served for many years as a trustee of the Council's pension fund.
In Harrison, Walter was a long-time member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, including chairman. He also served as Governor and Secretary of the Coveleigh Club in Rye, NY, where he enjoyed tennis, swimming, lawn bowling, and most especially the companionship of many good friends. He was a former member of the Rye Golf Club and the Kensington Golf Club in Naples. He was also a member of Quail Run Golf Club in Naples where he enjoyed golf with his many friends.
Walter was loved by many including his sons and extended family, and his many, many friends. His was a life of energy, contribution, community and family. His personality and outgoing nature were infectious to many. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL (239-592-1611 or www.fullernaples.com) from 4:00-6:00 pm.
On Thursday June 18th at 2:00 pm, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. William Church at 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Inner City Scholarship Fund, Suite 1800, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.