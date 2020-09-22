Walter Meyers

Walter MeyersNaples - Walter (Walt) Meyers of Naples, Florida peacefully passed away on Sunday September 20, 2020, at the age of 96. Walter was a loving father to his daughter Beverly Sudol, son Todd Meyers, and his grandchildren Alexandra Sudol, Jake Meyers, Marissa Meyers, and Haley Meyers. In addition to his family, he is survived by his companion of eleven years, Betty Terwelp. Walt was a WWII veteran, who spent two years (1943-1945), in Europe serving in the US Army, 115th anti-aircraft artillery gun battalion.Walt was an active member of Cypress Masonic Lodge, #295 Naples, The Naples Shrine Club, and Scottish Rite of Ft. Meyers. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Naples and spent many enjoyable years as a member in the Naples antique car club.Visitation will be at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 25 - 111th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108, on Wednesday September 23, from 6pm-8pm. A Military funeral service will be held on Thursday September 24, at 1pm, at Naples Memorial Gardens.