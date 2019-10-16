|
Wanda J.
Marra - Wanda Joan Marra, 86 of Naples, Florida passed away at Avow Hospice on October 14, 2019.
Wanda was born in New York City on April 21, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Mike Marra and her companion, "Babe" Wefers. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Thorpe of Naples, Fl. After working in NYC, she moved to So. Bound Brook, NJ and worked for the NJ Department of Health. In 2001, she and Babe moved to Naples, Fl. to enjoy their retirement years.
Wanda graduated from Metropolitan School of Nursing and went on to Columbia University to receive an M.A. in Nursing and Curriculum Development and and Masters in Public Health. She loved her nursing career and had numerous accomplishments. She developed licensure standards for all Health care facilities in NJ to protect and promote health and safety of patients. She developed a Nurse Aide certification program. She was a Model City Health Planner for Plainfield, NJ. She also developed and facilitated numerous seminars for health professionals on patient care and management. She was also appointed to the NJ State Board of Nursing and served from 1983-1994.
Wanda had a variety of interests and hobbies. She loved her New York Football Giants and she and Babe would go to the games through the good times and the bad. She enjoyed making ceramic dolls and crafting teddy bears and beading and making jewelry. She also enjoyed a "day or two" sitting in front of the slot machines here and in Atlantic City. Her home away from home was her beloved Acapulco, the hotel El Mirador and all the many friends who gathered each year. Lastly, she loved her little Havanese, Zorro. After Babe passed away, he became the "man" of the house and was her constant companion until his passing in 2016.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Thurs. Oct. 24. 11am, at St. Agnes Church 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Naples, Fl. 34120 Interment will take place in Somerset Hills Memorial Park Basking Ridge, NJ.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019