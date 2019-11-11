Resources
Naples - Wanda Montgomery, passed surrounded by her loving husband, Steve & daughters, Chris Taylor (Ed), Beth Marbaugh (Mike), & Tracey Montgomery (Carey Wasem). She is survived by sister, Karol Anderson (Steve); grandchildren, Matthew, Elliott, Luke, Peter, Rachel & Michael; & many nieces & nephews who loved her very much. Service will be held Thursday, 10am at Capri Christian Church in Florida. Wanda was a wonderful wife, mom, sister, grandmother, & friend. She was much loved.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
