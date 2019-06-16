|
|
Warren A. Owen
Bonita Springs - He was born March 27, 1941. He passed away June 9, 2019. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Werdna and Linda Owen. He graduated from Mattawan High School in 1959.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marlene Pauli and his brother Tom Owen.
He was married to Donna Owen (Noone) for 54 years.
They had three children Warren "Adam" Owen,/ Melissa, Mike Owen/Rachel , KaCea/ David Ashcraft. They had seven grandchildren
Adam and Melissa Owen had three children - Hope, Victoria, And Madison.
Mike and Rachel Owen had had two children - Michael and Emelia.
KaCea and David Ashcraft had two children - Draven and Owen Ashcraft.
Warren grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed sports, especially softball. He loved playing and even sponsored his own softball team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching but most importantly his family and friends.
He always had a smile, he always made you laugh. He was just fun to be around.
He was a successful General Contractor in Michigan, building a number of schools, churches, gas stations and apartments.
He and Donna were at all of their children's and grandchildren's activities. They love being at all of their games, events, athletics, school plays, graduation parties; they didn't miss a thing.
In 1987, Warren and Donna move their family to the Naples, Florida. It was a tough decision. Leaving behind a lifetime of friends and family. But they love the warmer weather and they knew they could stay in touch.
Warren still loves the building business and continued it after they moved to Naples. He was a residential contractor, building a number of homes in several communities throughout Naples. He loved building homes. It was something that he took a lot of pride in.
He and Donna continued to get involved in Naples. By Coaching, volunteering, and staying totally involved in his family's activities, events, and lives. They have made a lifetime of friends since moving to Naples a little over 30 years ago. They've had so many great friends and had so many great memories.
Warren and Donna loved to travel. They would go back to Michigan any chance they got. They visited KaCea and her boys in Wyoming at least twice a year at Christmas and summer break.
He loved and so look forward to their summer trip to Big Canoe, in Georgia.
He continued to go back to Michigan hunting in the fall until a couple years ago.
Warren was known at St. John Neumann High School for always being the biggest cheerleader at sporting events.
He was loved by all. He will be greatly missed!
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019