Wayde Seidensticker
Naples - Wayde Porter Seidensticker (Sr.), 82, died Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy (Van Stone), and their children, Wayde (Sharon) Seidensticker, Jr., and Dana (Mitchell) Zeitler, and five grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, and Nate Zeitler, and Carly and W. Chase Seidensticker (Naples, FL).
Wayde was born in York, PA, on February 27, 1938, the fourth of five children of Adolph Seidensticker III and Sadie (Siltzer) Seidensticker. He is also survived by his brother, Dolph (Sharon) Seidensticker (Reno, NV), his sister, Marguerite (John) Celani (Moorestown, NJ), and was preceded in death by his brother, John (Erika Kemp) Seidensticker (Lowell, MA), and sister, Barbara (Walter) Scott (Camp Hill, PA).
Wayde was a 1956 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, and a 1960 graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his degree in business and was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. After graduating from Penn State, he served in Korea as a first lieutenant in the US Army Signal Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. Wayde attended Dickinson School of Law and received his Juris Doctor in 1966. That year he won the Nathan Burkan Memorial Competition for a legal writing, and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Later that year, he and Nancy purchased and renovated a townhouse at 55 South Queen Street in downtown York for his law office and their home. His law practice flourished and eventually became Seidensticker, Keiter, Tarlow, and Baughman, and handled matters including antitrust, business and commercial litigation, trust and estates, and municipality law.
In the mid-1970s Wayde moved his family's home from downtown York to a country farmhouse in Wrightsville, PA., near the Susquehanna River. Living in the country, Wayde enjoyed horseback riding and sailing with his family and friends. Wayde was an accomplished equestrian, and after whipping-in to the Andrews Bridge Fox Hunt for several years, he became Master of the Rose Tree Hunt Club and its part-time huntsman. In the early to mid-1980s, while he was running his law practice, he started Canadochly Cable Communications, which he grew into a successful cable television business. By the late 1980s, Wayde became a permanent Naples resident, and contributed to Naples Philharmonic and the Collier Athletic Club. When he was not in Naples, Wayde enjoyed spending time in mountains of North Carolina in Linville Ridge, and later, Balsam Mountain Preserve. Among his ever-expanding list of hobbies, Wayde was a gourmet cook, connoisseur of wine, and loved hosting dinner parties with Nancy. In his 50s, Wayde and Nancy found time to become certified scuba divers, play competitive tennis, and golf enough to frustrate him, as his friends at Quail Creek, where he has been a member for over 35 years, can attest. If you were ever out to dinner with Wayde when a band was playing, you could always count on him to ask your wife or girlfriend for a dance, and he was quite nimble on his feet.
In honor of Wayde's memory a gathering of family and friends will held be at 2:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens at 525 111th Ave N, Naples FL, 34108. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the . https://act.alz.org/donate
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020