Wayne Edward Gruber
Naples, FL - Wayne E. Gruber, 85 formerly of Bloomington, IN, died peacefully in his home in Naples, FL on March 19. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet, daughter Lynne Rump (Bill) of Vincennes, IN, son Greg Gruber (Angela) of Tallahassee, FL, beloved step-son Brent Thomas of Bloomington, IN, a grandson, four granddaughters, and two great granddaughters. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Thompson (Maurice) of Indianapolis, IN.
Mr. Gruber was born to George M. Gruber and Lillie E. Rowe in Elkhart, IN. He was one of two sons (Charles L.), and was an accomplished high school (baseball, football, and basketball) and college athlete, playing baseball and football at Vanderbilt University and quarterback at Indiana State University for three years where his records stood for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Indiana State University, earned his Master's degree at Ball State University, and spent the first 10 years of his career teaching and coaching football at Anderson Madison Heights High School and Franklin College in Indiana. He joined the Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1965 and spent the next 35 years as an insurance and investment advisor credentialed as a chartered life underwriter (CLU) and chartered financial consultant (ChFC). During that time he taught CLU and LUTC classes. He served as president of both the Indiana Leaders Club and the Indiana Chartered Life Underwriters Association, in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1990 he was inducted into the Equitable Hall of Fame.
Wayne married the love of his life, Janet (Mick) Thomas of Bloomington in 1976. They moved to Naples in 2002 where he built a home-watch security business serving part-time Naples residents. He served as board president of Eagles Nest Resort, Marco Island, Florida and was the first president of Lakewood Resort Board of Directors, Osage Beach, Missouri. He served several additional board terms of both Resorts while overseeing major renovation projects at each.
Mr. Gruber loved his family, good food & wine, golf, and his adopted state of Florida. His love of children earned him several honorary titles of "Coach", "Uncle", and "My Extra Grandpa". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the SunshineKids.org in memory of Wayne Edward Gruber.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020