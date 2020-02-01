|
Wayne R. Spielman
Our beloved father, Wayne R. Spielman, passed on January 28, 2020. He was nearly 90. Until then, he shared a 67 year long love affair with his wife and our mother, Meta, that began on their first date.
Theirs was the kind of love and commitment that you read about in the great books and see in the great movies. Our mother survives him, and continues to love him and cherish his memory; she deeply feels his loss. We do too.
Dad was a wonderful and truly remarkable man to us, his daughter and son, and to his grandchildren, other family members, friends, acquaintances and business associates. Those of us who survive him remember his goodness.
We were very fortunate to have a father who took on the financial and emotional responsibility of raising us. He taught us that our education was very important and made sure we learned the lessons to support our individual life choices.
We and our children will get together and share stories. Life will continue, however, today is less joyful for all of us. We miss you Dad and thank you for being you. Love and hugs always…
Personal Information:
Wayne R. Spielman D.O.B. 3/11/1930. Dad grew up in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Penn State University. He then worked in the printing business, first with his father, Jack C. Spielman, then at W.R. Spielman & Associates. He also served in the US Army Reserves. He loved being with our Mother and us, and enjoyed golf, bridge and helping others.
Survived By: His wife: Meta Coane Spielman D.O.B 2/19/1931. Graduate, University of Pennsylvania. His children and grandchildren: daughter, Ellen Spielman (married to Michael Walton) and their sons, Zachary and Justin Walton, and son, Lee Spielman (married to Sheryl Glassman Spielman) and their daughter, Stephanie Spielman.
If you would like to do so, please send donations in his blessed memory to The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida , https://harrychapinfoodbank.org/
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020