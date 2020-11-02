Wendy Harms Grose



Wendy Harms Grose died peacefully at home on October 15, 2020 with her beloved husband, Bill, by her side. Wendy was a devoted Christian, dedicated prayer warrior and a faithful witness to Christ. Her faith never wavered, event through her brief but savage battle with ALS. She would constantly say, "either way this ends, I win." She was an active member of St. Paul UMC in Wytheville, VA and cherished her fellowship with the ladies of the YANSY Sisterhood. She enjoyed her career and friendships she forged with her co-workers during the sixteen years she worked at Blue Ridge Cancer Care at Pulaski Hospital. Wendy enjoyed gardening, camping, coffee and shopping. She loved her family, dogs and cat. Vivacious and outgoing, Wendy lived her life fully with a style and panache uniquely hers.



She was preceded in death by her brother Harty Harms and her parents Hartwig and Elsie Harms. She is survived by her loving husband of eighteen years, Bill Grose, her sister Christine and husband Richard Paganes, her brother Mark Harms and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Faith Lutheran, 4150 Goodlette Rd. Naples, FL. A small reception will follow at the Church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations sent to Amigo Center, (a Lutheran Ministry), 7401 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, Florida 33919 Checks are made out to Amigo Center or Richard S. Dart ALS Clinic at the University of Virginia. Checks can be made payable to "UVA Health Systems." (Please be sure to write "ALS Clinic" in the memo portion.) Checks should be mailed to UVA Health System Development Office, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.



She lives again, she lives in eternal peace with Jesus. Yes., Wendy, won. She fought the good fight and kept the faith.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store