Wilfred J. Larson



Naples, FL



Wilfred J. Larson, of Naples,



Florida and Leland, Michigan, passed away on March 30, 2019 at his home in Naples, Florida. He was 91 years old. Will was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Fred Larson and Mabel Messier. Will married his high school



sweetheart, Joan J. Larson, in 1949. Will and Joan raised their family in Buffalo, New York and Cincinnati, Ohio. They were



married for 68 years.



Will was a veteran of both the United States Naval Reserve, 1945-1947, and the Army of the United States, 1951-1953. Will received his B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951 and completed post-graduate work at the University of Chicago, Seton Hall University, and the University of Cincinnati.



Having worked nearly twenty-eight years with Bristol-



Myers Squibb Company, Will retired in 1991 as President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwood-Squibb Pharmaceuticals Inc. During his tenure with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Will was also President of Bristol-Myers Products



Canada, 1977-1979 and Vice-President of Bristol-Myers Squibb



Company, 1981-1991. Will's earlier career included Ward Foods, New York City, 1953-1963, where he served as chief financial officer, 1961-1963, and the Drackett Company,



Cincinnati, 1963-1979, where he held several positions of leadership, including Executive Vice-President 1969-1979. Will was also a director of M&T Bank, Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, Inc., and Horus Therapeutics, Inc.



During his retirement years, Will returned to some of his old hobbies and also took up some new ones. Will enjoyed fishing, tennis, golf, painting and cycling well into his 80's. Will's keen interest in remaining in great physical shape started at an early age, having achieved the status of a Golden Glove welterweight.



Will and Joan supported many philanthropic organizations in the communities they lived, with an emphasis on the performing arts, conservation and education. Over the years, Will served on many charitable boards, including the Cincinnati Adolescent Clinic, the Greater Buffalo Young Men's Christian Association, the Studio Arena Theatre,



Buffalo Children's Hospital, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, the Greater Buffalo Development



Foundation, the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy, the



American Symphony Orchestra League, University at Buffalo



Foundation, Save the Bays, Naples, Florida, and the



Immokalee Foundation, Naples, Florida.



Will is survived by his son, Bob Larson, and two granddaughters, Billie Jacobs and Jessie Ligon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan J. Larson, his daughter, Linda Larson, his grandson, Joshua Ligon, and his sister, Helen C. Healy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .



A celebration of Will's life will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 2:30 p.m. at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. A further celebration of his life will be held in Leland, Michigan at a later date to be announced.



Wilfred J. Larson will forever be remembered for being the definition of a true leader. His unpretentious style, along with his keen wit and deep interest in the welfare of others, will never be forgotten. Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019