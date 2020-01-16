|
Dr. Wiliam Kelhoffer
Bonita Springs - Dr.William Kelhoffer, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was originally from New Jersey where he practiced medicine for 50 years. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Kelhoffer served in the Army Reserve and retired as a Colonel.
Dr. Kelhoffer was a part time resident of Bonita Springs for 20 years, and a permanent resident for two years.
He is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Mary Ann (Tomcyk) Kelhoffer, son Dr. Eric Kelhoffer, Stepson Colonel Kenneth Yeasky, Stepdaughter Toni Marie Molnar. He was predeceased his son Alan Kelhoffer.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020