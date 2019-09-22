|
|
William A. Lewis
Naples, Florida - William A. Lewis 85, of Naples died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born December 3, 1933 in Clifton, NJ, son of Anthony J. and Wilma (Husarick) Lewis. He had been a resident of Estero and Naples Florida since 1995 coming from Shelton, CT.
He was a graduate of Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, NJ where he lettered all 4 years. He was the Captain of the basketball team and played football. After graduation, Bill joined the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Korean Conflict.
After returning home from the war, he founded RoBill Wire in New Jersey and later Able Wire Corp. in Connecticut. He served as President and CEO until the mid-90s. He retired to Florida and pursued his love for the game of golf.
He is survived by his 6 children, William (Margaret) Lewis of Monroe, CT, Anthony J. Lewis of Huntersville, NC, Thomas F. (Stephanie) Lewis of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Daniel E. (Sue) Lewis of Trumbull, CT, Gregory P. (Barbara) Lewis of Charlotte, NC and Mary E. (Michael) Headd of Meriden, CT; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and his loving friend of many years Elaine Traxler. He is also survived by his sister, Joan L. Hagemann.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie and one son, Chip Lewis.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL.
Burial services with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019