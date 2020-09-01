William Allan Hopkins
Al Hopkins died peacefully at home, August 28, 2020, in Naples, FL, after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Al was married to Claire, the love of his life, for 51 years. They are the proud parents of two daughters - Jillian (Toronto) and Sarah (Ottawa). Al taught his girls that they could accomplish anything. He was a LEGO building partner and Papa to three amazing grandsons, Will, Campbell and Thomas, and a loving father-in-law to Max Storey. He was a devoted brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Al was an esteemed business leader and throughout his career, a mentor to many.
Al was loving, kind, generous, humble and hard-working. He inspired others to be better.
Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Al graduated from the University of North Dakota. A student athlete and reluctant scholar, he took great pride in his recent induction into the UND Academy of Engineering and Mines that acknowledged his career achievements.
His career accomplishments in the Canadian steel industry were many. He held various positions at Stelco Inc (Hamilton), served as President and CEO of Algoma Steel Inc (Sault Ste. Marie) and Atlas Steels Inc (Mississauga). His experience and business acumen made him a valued member of numerous Boards in Canada and the US.
A frustrated golfer, who loved the game, Al was a member of the Hamilton G & CC (Ancaster, ON), Champion Hills Golf Club (Hendersonville, NC), Grey Oaks CC and Royal Poinciana Golf Club (Naples, FL). Golf was a family activity, as well as a place where he made many lifelong friends.
He and Claire traveled extensively which, in later years, included memorable trips with their children and grandsons. Al was blessed with a loving family, wonderful friends, happy memories and a fully accomplished bucket list.
A Memorial Service will be held in the future depending on Covid 19.
His family takes comfort in their sorrow knowing how fortunate they are to have had Al in their lives.
In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in Al's memory, please consider Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (sciontario.org/AlHopkins
) or AVOW Hospice in Naples, FL (avowcares.org
).