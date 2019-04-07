Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
William Anthony "Bill" Kogok


1937 - 2019
William Anthony "Bill" Kogok
William Anthony "Bill" Kogok

Naples, FL

William Anthony "Bill" Kogok, 81, of Naples, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Formerly of Silver Spring, MD, he had been a Naples resident since 1997. He was born June 27, 1937 in Washington, DC, the son of Fred and Katherine (nee Gabriel) Kogok.

He was an innovative entrepreneur and business owner his entire adult life. He had a gift for creating very simple solutions to the most complex problems. A simple and humble man, his focus was always on his family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jean Lynn (nee Srour) Kogok; his beloved children, Anthony Kogok and Tracey Lynn Knott, both of Naples; and three cherished grandchildren, Jaidan Lynn Knott, Eliana Catherine Knott and Landon Matthew Knott.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. www.saintjohntheevangelist.com.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
