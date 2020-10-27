William Ascher Jr.Naples - William W. Ascher Jr., 88, of Naples passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. William was born October 27, 1931 in Belvidere, IL.He married the love of his life, Patricia, in 1961. William attended Winnebago High School and the University of Illinois. He was an avid reader and loved to fish. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Lions Club.William is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ascher; sons, William Ascher III, John Ascher and daughter, Christine Fine; grandchildren Thomas, Davis and Jenna AscherA memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date.