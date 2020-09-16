William B. Zeleny



Professor, pilot, photographer, painter, William B. Zeleny lived his life his way and departed on his terms, outdoors just before dawn, the crickets chirping under the starshine in his beautiful lanai, with his loved ones by his side.



Born in Minneapolis in 1934, Bill grew up in Maryland and obtained his Ph.D. in physics from Syracuse University in 1960, researching theoretical work in quantum field theory and elementary particles. After two years lecturing at the University of Sydney, Australia, Bill moved to the Monterey Peninsula and taught physics at the Naval Postgraduate School until his retirement in 1998.



Though many knew the brilliant physics professor, those closest to him saw the family man, the artist, the man who followed his passions. An accomplished award-winning landscape photographer for much of his adult life, he retired to Florida to become a Life Master in bridge, and he became a prolific painter after only a few lessons and years of practice from the age of 77 onward.



Although Bill certainly liked his peace and quiet and privacy, like the fine wines he loved, he grew even better with age. His heart opened more and more throughout the years to embrace and support so many others in his close circle of family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Mayra, his children, Tom, Indi, Luis, Maria, and Jose, nine grandchildren, and his sister Nancy.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood. Services will not be scheduled until the Covid 19 threat has passed.









