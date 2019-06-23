|
William "Bill" Brookins
Naples - William "Bill" Brookins passed away on June 15, 2019. The month prior he lost the love of his life, Marie (Iannucci), after 62 years together.
Bill will be remembered for his kindness and generosity by his brothers-and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.
He served with honor in the Army during the Korean Conflict. In his 87 years wherever he worked he was loved. As a young man he worked on a farm in Kansas. In New York it was meeting people along his 7-Up route and his nights at Roosevelt Raceway. In Naples he especially loved to tell his family about the children he was so fond of from his school bus driving days.
Bill was predeceased by his father, Samuel, his mother Edith Decker, his brother Sam and sister Elizabeth Moore.
A private burial for family will be held. Donations to Avow Hospice would be appreciated by his family for the loving care both Bill and Marie received.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 23, 2019