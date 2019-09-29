|
|
William Charles Bleskoski
Bonita Springs - William Charles Bleskoski - 1947-2019 (Bill, Billy, Wild Bill)
Bill Bleskoski 71 left this earth to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 17, 2019. He was born in Syracuse, NY on October 12th 1947 to Albert and Frances (Mott) Bleskoski. He was one of 14 children, and what a team they were. He attended Central Tech in Syracuse, graduated and became a very talented builder. He could build or fix just about anything. In 1979 Bill met the love of his life Debbie (LaPila) and they were married in the Bronx in 1981 and just recently celebrated their 38th anniversary. Debbie agreed to marry Bill only if they could move to Florida where her parents lived and, of course, he did and they moved to Bonita Springs in 1981. They have 2 sons, Matthew and Mark and grandson Dominic who were loved by Bill unconditionally. He was a great father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, son in law, friend and a loving husband.
Bill worked for various construction companies building luxury homes in Port Royal and all over Naples. He was saddened when one mansion in Port Royal was recently torn down which he helped build in the early 80's and was very proud of the outcome. He then started his own business remodeling condos in Naples. He took his time, but the finished project was magnificent! Bill then began working for Home Depot in Bonita Springs in 2006. He loved the people he worked with, he loved the customers and they loved him. The Home Depot team was very good to Bill and supported him through some serious times.
Bill was a HUGE fan of the NY Yankees, Syracuse Orangeman and of course his president, Donald Trump. He had every type of gear displaying all his hats, shirts, socks, pants, shoes, blankets, watches, pens, bumper stickers, etc. He enjoyed his crossword puzzles every morning and word search puzzles, cooking, eating, and mowing his lawn, walking Lulu, whispering to Rambo, his bird, talking to neighbors and giving them a helping hand, collecting and lending tools and reading his bible.
Bill and Debbie are members of The New Life Church in Bonita Springs. The congregation has prayed for him nonstop. Bill and Debbie were recently baptized at the church by Pastor James Julian, an incredible person who visited Bill in the hospital many times and prayed with him and his family before his death. Special thanks to Pastor Martin Hawley and his congregation at South Bay Bible Church in Long Island, NY. They have never given up praying for Bill and his entire family. Thank you to all of Bill's caring surgeons, doctors, nurses and technicians. Thank you to his mother-in-law Anna (Ma) who prayed the rosary for him at least 3 times a day. Thanks for all your prayers.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Albert and Frances Bleskoski, his brothers Donny, Tommy and Albert and his sisters Carol and Mary, brother in law Skip and father in law Ben. He is survived by his wife Debbie, sons Matthew and Mark and grandson Dominic, his loving pit-bull Lulu and his bird Rambo. He is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Veri, Judy (Fran) Cooney, Sue (Bill) Judge, his brothers Joe Bleskoski (Brenda), Bobby Bleskoski, Jack Bleskoski (Rose), Ray Bleskoski, Jimmy Bleskoski (Carol) also his brother in law Ed McGuire and sister in law Arlene Bleskoski, his sister and brother in law RoseMarie and Bill Jackey, his mother in law Anna LaPila, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer but passed due to a massive brain hemorrhage. He is now with Jesus, family and friends. I love you Bill, my hero, my soul mate. I will see you in heaven.
Arrangements are being made by Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden. A celebration of Bills life will be held at the New Life Church 3971 Via Del Ray, Bonita Springs on Monday, October 7th 2019 at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Hope Hospice www.hopehcs.org (they were all wonderful to Bill) or a . Thank you all and may God bless you.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019