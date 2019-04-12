Services Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road Naples , FL 34109 (239) 592-1611 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church Vanderbilt Beach Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Fitzpatrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William D. Fitzpatrick

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William D. Fitzpatrick



Naples, FL



William Daniel Fitzpatrick, native of Auburn, New York and 19 year resident of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bill was born in 1941 and grew up in Auburn, New York. He was the fifth child of Stella (Bannon) and Joseph Fitzpatrick. Throughout his life, Bill used his



competitive energy in small and large sporting games, eager to be part of a team. He excelled in athletics,



achieving a scholarship to Boston College, playing fullback on the football team and earning a degree in Marketing. He later married Mindy (O'Hora) -whom he met at his eighth grade graduation- and returned to Auburn, New York to raise his three daughters in his beloved hometown. Bill was an educator and coach in the Auburn School District, mentoring students throughout their young adulthood. He also was elected and served as Supervisor for the Town of Sennett. Bill held dear the lifelong friendships with his fellow "Auburnians", enjoying their gatherings in Naples. He delighted in Monday Night Happy Hour, a different place each week, with treasured neighbors right up until this March. Bill's love for Boston College radiated within him throughout his years of attending football games as a season ticket holder in addition to alumnae events and reunions. He cherished his time spent with his "BC Eagle" buddies and valued their friendships highlighted by the St. Patrick's Day Festivities in Naples. His love for exercise and the outdoors continued in the sunshine along the sands of the Gulf Coast. The cocktails, dinners and especially



conversations he shared with folks from Sandollars of Naples and IslandWalk were enjoyed and appreciated by Bill. Those fortunate enough to have known Bill will



remember him for his gentle soul and his compassionate, witty



personality. With a laugh so infectious, his happiness spread to everyone around him. Bill's love for his family has been passed on through his grandchildren, who will remember him chewing gum, cheering them on at sporting events and fishing. Bill is survived by his wife, Mindy and their three daughters Mary McDaniels (Lorton, VA); Micki Hogan



(Westfield, NJ); Maureen Mammen (Cranston, RI) each of whom passed on his daily mantra "something wonderful is going to happen to you today"; his sons-in-law, whom he loved for their dedication to his daughters and their



children: Jeff McDaniels; Joe Hogan; Tim Mammen.



Additionally, he leaves seven grandchildren in whom he delighted, nurturing their sense of kindness to each other and their parents: Jeffrey, Megan and Jack



McDaniels; Kelly, Kerry and Gracie Hogan; Raj Mammen. Other



surviving family members: Marcia Fitzpatrick Hares eldest sister; James Mitchell, DDS, Edward McCarthy, Michael O'Hora brothers-in-law; Maureen O'Hora Patterson sister-in-law; Betty Badran dear cousin and cherished nieces and



nephews and friends. A funeral mass celebrating Bill's life will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Vanderbilt Beach Road on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Bill left for



college on a Greyhound bus with one suitcase tied with rope. His appreciation for the gift of an education to a poor young man can never be overstated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for an award to young men graduating from Golden Gate High School in 2019 who will continue their education while playing football. Make checks payable to Community Foundation Scholarship 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Naples FL 34108, noting in memory of Bill Fitzpatrick. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries