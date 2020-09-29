William Davison Faude
Mr. William Davison Faude passed away on September, 26, 2020 in Naples, FL after a short battle with Leukemia. The son of the late Corvin Faude and Alma Davison Faude, Mr. Faude was born on September 30, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and The University of Illinois where he was active in his fraternity, Sigma Pi. He received an MBA from Northwestern University and served in the United States Army Finance Corps, receiving The Army Commendation Medal for restructuring the operating budget for Fort McClellen in Alabama. While in the Army, Mr. Faude, married the former Barbara Ellen Busch also of Milwaukee on May 17, 1958. They enjoyed over 62 years of wedded bliss. His wife survives him.
After leaving the military, Mr. Faude was first employed by Bendix Corporation in Davenport, IA before returning to Milwaukee and joining the Cramer Krasselt Company where he worked for more than 34 years, retiring as Senior Vice President and Board Secretary. During his career he was elected President of the Milwaukee Advertising Club in 1972. He was named American Advertising Federation President Of The Year and the Club, AAF National Club of The Year in 1973.
Mr. Faude was a committed volunteer, sharing his time with among others, The Bayside, WI Civic Improvement Foundation, The Germantown School Board, The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Rotary Club.
Mr. Faude loved fishing and hunting with his FFF friends and was an avid golfer. During his life, he was a member of Tripoli Country Club in Milwaukee and, after retiring to SW Florida, the Bonita Bay and Grey Oaks Country Clubs. He had a curious mind and loved to travel. He and his wife traveled worldwide. He was also active in The Lutheran Church of The Living Christ in Germantown, WI and Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL. His other devotions were to The Milwaukee Brewers and The Green Bay Packers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son William (Julie Michaelson) and their children Camryn and Jacob, and his son Douglas (Deborah) and their children Jenna and Noah.
Our family wishes to thank all of our friends for their incredible outpouring of good wishes and prayers. A Celebration of Life will be held in Naples, FL when health conditions make it safe to do so. In lieu of flowers a donation to Habitat For Humanity or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.