William "Bill" E. Cermak
Naples, FL
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden
passing of William (Bill) Ernest
Cermak on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. Bill was 79 years old. He was the son of the late James Joseph Cermak and Erna Katarina Mathilde
Schellhase, and was
predeceased by older brother, James Otto Cermak. Beloved husband and best friend of 50 years to Mary Margaret (Peggy) Cermak (nee Gannon) and loving father of Elizabeth Marie (Todd) Hugenberg and Christine Louise Fisher. He was the proud grandfather to Ashton Cermak Fisher, William James Fisher, Natalie Elizabeth Hugenberg and Benjamin Briggs Hugenberg. As a child, Bill was an accomplished
pianist and studied at the Peabody Conservatory in
Baltimore until he wore his parents down and switched to softball, his true interest. He then played softball through college and into his 30s. Bill was also an exceptional student and attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute A Course in high school. He went on to get his B.S.in Physics at Bucknell University and his M.B.A. at the University of Maryland. At Bucknell, he was a member of Signa Phi Epsilon fraternity. Bill started working at IBM as a sales representative in 1965 and met his future wife, Peggy Gannon, who was an IBM Systems Engineer assigned to his accounts. They married in 1968 and lived in Towson, Maryland for 34 years. Bill worked at IBM for 35 years and spent his last 18 years covering the Social Security Administration as a Senior Sales Rep. He retired at the age of 61. For the last 16 years, Bill and Peggy split their time between Ocean City, Maryland and Naples, Florida. They enjoyed their time playing golf, socializing,
volunteering, and participating in the Naples Council of World Affairs. Bill served as president of the Ocean Hideaway
Condominium Association (Ocean City) for the last 18 years and served over 10 years in various positions at Foxfire Country Club (Naples), including 8 years on the Foxfire Board of Directors with his last year as President. Bill was an avid sports fan that started when he was a kid living a block from Memorial Stadium. He attended almost all Colts and Orioles games, even commuting home from
Bucknell for weekend football games. He later became a huge Ravens fan and part of the Ravens Roost in Ocean City and everyone knew it! Bill was extremely humble and
generous. One of his favorite times of year was Christmas when we bought and donated masses of toys to Toys for Tots while
strategically maximizing his "Kohls bucks" to get even more toys two weeks later. Aside from his accomplishments, Bill will most be remembered as an outgoing, friendly person who was the life of the party, continually and sincerely talking up strangers and he was ALWAYS ready with a joke. Bill made friends everywhere and made a sincere effort to brighten everyone's day. Family and friends may pay their respects at Bill's Celebration of Life at Foxfire Country Club in Naples, Florida on Saturday, March 16th at 12:30pm at the Club House. (1030 Kings Way, Naples, Fl 34104). There will also be a Mass and Celebration of Life in Ocean City,
Maryland in early May. The family asks that all guests that plan to attend either event please RSVP to the following email [email protected] so that the family can plan and provide local logistic updates as needed. Foxfire residents should RSVP through Foxfire. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill Cermak can be made to the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Foundation Inc (Technology Fund) at 1400 West Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21209 or St.Matthew's House at 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL, 34112.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019