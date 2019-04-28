|
William E. Lozelle
Bonita Springs, FL
William E. Lozelle, born January 20, 1938, in Detroit, MI, to Dolph W. and Louise W. Lozelle, passed away April 20, 2019 at Hope Hospice. Bill graduated from Cass Technical High School in Detroit then attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he graduated with both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. While at
Michigan, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Bill was a faithful follower of the Michigan
Wolverines and he was also a member of the University of Michigan President's Club.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Barbara, and their three sons William E. Jr (Kristy), Paul R. (Lisa), and Robert M. (Kathy) as well as five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also
survived by his brother, Jim (Gail) Lozelle.
After college, Bill started his career as an instructor in Mechanical Technology at Flint Community College. From teaching he went into business as Vice President of
Edgewood Tool & Mfg. in Detroit. In 1974, he became the President of Edgewood Tool and MFG and he recruited his brother Jim to join him as his business partner. Over the years, the two brothers grew the company into a major automotive parts supplier. In addition to his many achievements, Bill became the founder and President of Edgewind Sales and Mfg. Ltd. In Windsor Ontario, Canada.
Bill was a long time resident of Grosse Pointe, MI. He was an avid boater and former member of The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club and The Old Club on Harsens Island in Michigan. He was elected Commodore of the Old Club in 1985 and served several terms on the Old Club Board of Directors. In addition, Bill was a member of the Fairlane Club and Lochmoor Club in Michigan. After moving to Bonita Springs, FL, he and Barb were active members of Barefoot Beach Club and Imperial Golf Club. Bill had a lifelong love of
bowling. He met his wife when they were both members of the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club Bowling League. Bill continued bowling through the years and developed many friendships in bowling leagues. Until recently he still enjoyed bowling with his friends in Naples, FL.
There will not be visitation or a service. There will be a gathering for family and close friends in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida von Arx Animal Hospital.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019