Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Resources
More Obituaries for William Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. (Bill) Richard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. (Bill) Richard Obituary
William (Bill) E. Richard

Naples - On the morning of May 6, 2020, William (Bill) E. Richard passed away at the age of 90. Bill spent his younger years in Meriden, CT and later years in Naples, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Katherine Richard, his sister and brother-in-law Kathleen (Richard) Robinson, Al Robinson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his nephews Albert (Joanne), Tim (Mellissa) and Patrick (Joey) Robinson and their families as well as many cousins and friends.

Bill went to St. Rose Elementary School in Meriden, CT, then Wilcox Technical High School. Bill graduated from the University of Connecticut (UCONN) with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. Bill was immediately hired by Connecticut Light and Power where he spent his whole career as well as serving as a consultant after his retirement in 1987.

Before and after his retirement, he was a lifelong shortwave radio enthusiast, camper and hiker. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement, traveling extensively with his mother all over the country as well as to other destinations especially Hawaii and Ireland.

Bill had a wonderful sense of humor, an inquisitive mind and could fix anything. He loved science fiction and could be very animated when talking about scientific discovery. He was a very generous, kind person and a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 18 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -