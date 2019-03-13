|
William (Buddy) E. Winsloe
Bonita Springs, FL
William (Buddy) E. Winsloe, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Weymouth, MA, died March 4, 2019, at home after a long illness, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Buddy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Winsloe, his children, Nancy and husband Will Boehne, Jeanne and husband Michael Burns, and
William (Billy) E. Winsloe Jr., all of FL, his grandchildren Gregory Panarello, Sean Burns and his wife Kara, and James Burns, all of FL, his great granddaughter Meghann Panarello of Easton, MA, and his stepchildren Deborah and her husband Donald Springhetti of MA, and Glenn Hall and his wife Cyndi Hutchens of CA.
He is predeceased by his parents Jean (Dinnington) and Warren D. Winsloe, Sr., his brother Warren D. Winsloe Jr., his sisters Virginia Britt and Hazel (Bette) E. Winsloe, former spouse Alice (Hayward) Winsloe, his daughter Carol Winsloe, and stepdaughter Kathryn Wood.
Buddy was born in Boston, MA, on March 5, 1927, and grew up in Milton. He served in the army during WWII. He worked for the NY Railroad and the United States Postal Service for many years. Buddy was a musician, a golfer, an avid fisherman, a true Red Sox fan, and he loved to travel with Barbara, making friends wherever they went.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
