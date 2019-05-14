William Edward Hyde



Naples, FL



William Edward Hyde, 71, of Naples passed away May 11, 2019. He had been a resident of Naples since 2014, having moved from Glen Ridge, NJ. Born in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Edward and Ann (Reilly) Hyde. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie. He is survived by his son, David Hyde; his daughter, Jennifer Hyde; his sister, Kathy Hyde Parker; and his brother Robert Maurice Hyde. William was a 1969 graduate of Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, IN. During his career he worked as a senior vice president for various financial firms including KPMG and The Macquarie Group.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples with a funeral ceremony following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Naples Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name may be made to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or The Indiana University Kelley School of Business (https://kelley.iu.edu/giving/index.cshtml). Published in Naples Daily News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary