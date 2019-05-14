Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
William Edward Hyde, 71, of Naples passed away May 11, 2019. He had been a resident of Naples since 2014, having moved from Glen Ridge, NJ. Born in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Edward and Ann (Reilly) Hyde. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie. He is survived by his son, David Hyde; his daughter, Jennifer Hyde; his sister, Kathy Hyde Parker; and his brother Robert Maurice Hyde. William was a 1969 graduate of Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, IN. During his career he worked as a senior vice president for various financial firms including KPMG and The Macquarie Group.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples with a funeral ceremony following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Naples Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name may be made to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or The Indiana University Kelley School of Business (https://kelley.iu.edu/giving/index.cshtml).
Published in Naples Daily News on May 14, 2019
