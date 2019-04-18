|
|
William F. Brandes
Naples, FL
William F. Brandes, Jr., born January 10, 1927 in Union City, N.J., passed away peacefully in his home on April 14, 2019 in Naples, Florida at the
wonderful age of 92,
surrounded by loved ones. He was an adoring husband, father and grandfather. He was loved and admired by many over the years.
He was a proud retired Navy Veteran of World War II.
William graduated with Juris Doctorate Degree from
Rutgers School of Law; and, practiced as an attorney for over 50 years in New Jersey and Florida. He raised three handsome sons, Kevin, William and the late Richard. On May 19, 1976, he married his beautiful wife, Wenke, and together they raised their beautiful daughter, Kimberly. He loved his family very much and will be remembered by his wonderful granddaughters, Christina, Melissa, Monique, Selina, Stevie and the late Krystle; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Bill, as he was known by many, was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church. He was a devoted man to his church and loved the work he and his wife shared with the engaged couples, and the many friends they made. He had a passion for tennis, strategic games, and will always be remembered for his wit, sharp mind, and infectious smile. He will surely be missed by all who knew him as an honorable, strong man that kept his integrity until his last breath.
Funeral Mass will at held at St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida, at 10 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with luncheon to follow at the clubhouse at Bridgewater Bay.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21. Naples, Florida 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019