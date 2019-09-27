Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club
Bonita Springs, IL
William F. Johns Obituary
William F. Johns

Bonita Spings - William F. Johns, PhD, age 89, passed away peacefully at home in Bonita Springs, FL on September 22, 2019 with his wife, Pat, by his side. Bill was born in Chicago, IL in 1930. After graduating from the University of Chicago Laboratory School in 1944, Bill received his Bachelor's degree in 1947 from the University of Chicago. He was awarded a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry as an organic chemist and became Director of Medicinal Chemistry at G.D. Searle and Company; and later, Senior Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Sterling Drug, Inc. He was past chairman of the Medicinal Chemistry division of the American Chemical Society. He held 24 patents and had over 30 professional publications, and lectured at universities around the country. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, and loved playing bridge. He excelled at snow skiing, tennis, and volleyball; and enjoyed water skiing and golf. He loved visiting state and national parks throughout the world on his many travels. After retiring to Florida in 1995, he became a master gardener, prepared tax returns and taught driving lessons for AARP, and volunteered in the community and at church. He was past president of the Hunters Ridge Homeowners Association. He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life in his honor will be held at the Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs Friday, September 27, at 1:00pm. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
