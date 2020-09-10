William Francis Murphy III
William Francis Murphy III passed away on August 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by Deborah, his wife and best friend of nearly 50 years, 4 children, Sean, Meghan, Jenny and William IV, five grandchildren, 3 siblings and the loving O'Neill family he married into.
Murphy, or Bill, was born October 4, 1946, in Queens, NY. He was a star athlete through high school and Fairfield University, and an avid golfer throughout his life. There wasn't a course he didn't love and believed the sport was best played "over beverage".
But it was his daring move to Marco Island 52 years ago as a south Florida business pioneer that would establish his entrepreneurial legacy. He opened the island's first dry cleaning service, then establish 2 popular night clubs - Hemingway in Naples and September's on Marco. Bill become a successful area Realtor and eventually moved with his family to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. It was there that he began another successful career as an investment counselor with New York Life before going independent. In recent years he and Deborah retired and settled in Siesta Key, FL.
Murphy was a co-founder of the Marco Island Youth Association, a precursor to the present Marco YMCA. Throughout his 20+years on Marco Island he coached numerous local boy's and girl's teams guiding the young in the value of determination and good sportsmanship.....his last words in the dugout were, "You're on deck, don't lose".
His circle of friends was wide, his impact on others immense. Bill's was a life in full. And wile his passing was too soon his memory will endure for all he knew.
In lieu of flowers donations to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Fl would be most gratefully received.
Condolence messages and memories can be left at www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com