William G. Karakosta
Naples - William G. "Bill" Karakosta, 82 of Naples, FL died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. He began wintering in Naples in 1998 before making it his permanent home in 2011, coming from Niles, IL. Bill was born August 7, 1936 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Gus and Roxane (Doces) Karakosta.
Mr. Karakosta was a Veteran of the United States Army. He attended the University of Illinois before working as an engineer for Zenith Electronics. Bill then established his own business, Viking Printing, which he operated until his retirement at the age of 62. He loved making art, especially drawing and wood carving.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Connie V. (Demetry) Karakosta; loving children and their spouses, Corrie (Charles) D'Angelo of Mt. Prospect, IL, Dean (Joy) Karakosta of Glenview, IL and Stephanie (Jeff) Schoner of Bloomingdale, IL; sisters, Penny Grabova of Pembroke Pines, FL, Catherine Roban of Miami, FL; and 7 cherished grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. He will be laid to rest in Chicago, IL.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 14, 2019