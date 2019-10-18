|
William G. Roth
Naples - William G. Roth, 81 died on October 14th, 2019 at Moorings Park Chateau in Naples, Florida, following a serious illness. Bill was born in Lamberton, MN where he graduated from high school in 1956. He graduated with honors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1960 and earned a Masters degree in Industrial Administration from Purdue University in 1961.
After college Bill started a long industrial career beginning with The Trane Company in Lacrosse, WI. At Trane he held a succession of sales, marketing and general management assignments before being named as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1978. After Trane merged with American Standard in 1984, Bill was named President and Chief Operating officer of the combined firms at the headquarters in New York City.
In 1987 he became Chairman, President and Chief Executive of Dravo Corporation, a Pittsburgh based engineering, construction, and natural resources firm. He retired as Chairman of the Board in 1994 while continuing to serve as a Board member.
During his career, Bill was active in many industry and civic organizations. He served as a Director and member of the executive committee of the National Association of Manufacturers and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce
Association. During his career he served as a director of numerous publicly held companies including Trane, American Standard, Dravo, G. Heileman Brewing, Wells Fargo, Teknowledge Corp., Amcast Industrial Corporation, Service Experts, and Lennox International.
Active in Civic affairs Bill served on the Board's of St. Francis Hospital and The Adolf Gundersen Medical Foundation in LaCrosse, The Gateway Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, The LaCrosse Boy Choir, The United Way of Greater New York and Catholic Charities of Collier County.
In 1982 Bill was named the recipient of the University of Notre Dame College of Engineering Honor Award and joined the Engineering Advisory Council, a position he held until his death. In 1984 he received the Silver Beaver award from the Boy Scouts and the Man of the Year award from the LaCrosse Chamber of Commerce. The Krannert School of Management at Purdue named him the 1986 Distinguished Alumnus.
After becoming a Marco Island resident in 1986, Bill became involved as the first non-employee President of Hideaway Beach Association where he served as a Board member for six years and as president for four years. He twice served three year terms on the Board of The Island Country Club and served as president for two of those years. He was a founding director of the Island Country Club Charitable Foundation. Bill was active at San Marco Church as a principal fund raiser, Lector, Extraordinary Minister of Communion and a member of and chair of the parish Finance Committee.
The Roths moved to Naples, Florida in 2013 taking up residence at Moorings Park continuing care retirement community. Elected to the Moorings Park residents Council in 2016, he served 3 years years on the council including 2 years as President of the Residents Association and Residents Council.
Bill is survived by Pat, his wife of 59 years; son, Bill and granddaughters Emma and Anna; son David and his wife Cheryl; brothers Tom of Los Angeles; Richard of Huntington Beach, CA; and Mark of Florence, AZ.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Naples at 9:45am on Monday October 28th. There will be a reception at Moorings Park following Mass. Inurnment will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County (https://www.habitatcollier.org/) or the Guadalupe Center (https://www.guadalupecenter.org/) .
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019