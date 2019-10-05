|
William Garrett Van de Riet
South Haven - William "Bill" Garrett Van de Riet, 75, of South Haven, MI passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital- St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven with Rev. Dr. Steve Smallegan officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reformed Church-South Haven. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Bill was born on May 28, 1944 in Detroit, MI to Garrett Calvin and Bernadine Martha (Dieleman) Van de Riet. He was a graduate of Grosse Pointe High School class of 1962. He then attended Calvin College receiving his Bachelor's degree in physics in 1966. Bill's graduate studies were at the University of Kansas in Lawrence where he received a Master's and PhD degrees in radiological physics. On September 4, 1965 he wed Nancy Edith Vandervliet in San Diego, CA. Bill began his career as a radiological physicist at Harper Grace Hospital, Detroit, MI in 1971. In 1981, Bill moved his family to Kalamazoo, MI where he worked for an oncology practice, whose patients he treated at both Bronson and Borgess hospitals. He spent the remainder of his career at Bloomington Hospital in Indiana from 1994 until his retirement in 2010. Bill was a loving, dedicated, and generous father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a devoted husband and wonderful caretaker for his wife as she became disabled with multiple sclerosis. Bill was a committed Christian, rarely missed a church service, and gave of his time generously. He loved spending time with family, being outdoors, and riding his motorcycle. Being in and near water gave him great joy. Bill's interest in photography captured his many trips to the western United States visiting National Parks.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Douglas) Learned of Naples, FL, Debra (Jonathan) Geisler of Upland, IN; son David (Kajsa) Van de Riet of Coeur d'Alene, ID; grandchildren, Clara, Peter, Blessing, Hannah, Grace, Evangeline and Hayden; siblings, Robert (Dayna) Van de Riet, Thomas (Betty) Van de Riet; step-sisters Carmen (Ron) Tanis and Donna Petersen; step-sister-in-law Marcia Steffens and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving step-mother Stella whom helped raise him; step-brother Dennis Steffens; sister-in-law Brenda Van de Riet; step-brother-in-law Dale Petersen.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019