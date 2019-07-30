|
William Hassler
Naples - William (Bill) Thomas Hassler, 61, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, July 25, 2019. He was born January 15, 1958 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Alvin G. Hassler, and Mary Jane Felty, whose untimely death occurred when he was only two years old.
He is survived by the mother who raised him, Virginia Hassler (nee Ewanos) of Tallahassee, FL; his brother, Robert Hassler (Michele) of Naples, FL; his three sisters, Judith Free of Lake Wales, FL, Robin Thompson (Dan) of Tallahassee, FL, Jacalyn Yurchuck (Tim), of Cocoa, FL; his Caregiver and Friend, Al Wilson, of Naples, FL; and many other family members and friends.
Bill graduated in 1976 from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He then spent several years in Broomall, PA, working with Gould Batteries, and his last 13 years in access control at The Vineyards in Naples, FL.
Bill was a man of many parts. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, was an avid biker, and had an uncanny ability to fix almost anything. He liked collecting and repairing quality high fidelity equipment, and amassed a large collection of records and cassettes; was an enthusiastic gardener, yet, loved wild animals enough to enjoy watching them forage in his yard. He took pride in his beard, and enjoyed playing Santa Claus or mimicking Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings.
His enthusiasm was contagious. Whether it was collecting Cocoa Cola memorabilia, building his Pee Wee Herman bike, or building his own lava lamps, he was fun to be around and knew how to be a good friend. Since his passing, a light has gone out among his family and friends, and our lives will never be quite the same without him.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Avow Hospice of Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 30, 2019