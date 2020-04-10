Resources
William J. Cushman


1945 - 2020
William J. Cushman Obituary
William J. Cushman

William J. Cushman passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA on June 22, 1945. He spent most of his life in the Boston area before retiring as a supervisor in the Transportation Department for the City of Boston. In his younger days, he was a member of a motorcycle club and had a passion for riding. He initially moved to Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, NH before moving to Naples, Fl. He spent 20 happy years in Naples with his beloved wife and very best friend, Joyce. Bill and Joyce enjoyed their many gambling junkets together. He was a member of Cool Cruisers and loved his 1928 Essex.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Francis A. Cushman, Sr., and Mary L. Cushman (Carr) and four older brothers, Francis A. Jr., George A., James J., and Daniel A. Cushman. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters who he adored, Jean Cushman, Mary Cushman, Lisa Morgan, April Spelta, Deanna Cushman, and Kim Luiso, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, his family and his many friends. At this time, no other services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to a . Cremation is being handled by the National Cremation Society.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
